Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,514 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 913,330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $66,793,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.