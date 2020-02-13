Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on February 13th

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of HOMZ stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

