i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 1,241,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,663. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $990.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

