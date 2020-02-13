i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

