ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,523 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $107,911,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

WBA stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. 915,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,088. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

