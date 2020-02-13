ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KDP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 471,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 4,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.08 per share, for a total transaction of $180,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $885,750. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

