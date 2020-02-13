ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.32. 645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,345. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $149.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.23.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

