ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,018 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $212.67. 25,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,691. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $156.74 and a 52 week high of $214.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

