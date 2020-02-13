ICW Investment Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.31. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

