ICW Investment Advisors LLC Invests $874,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,997,000 after buying an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,991,000 after buying an additional 48,713 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after buying an additional 69,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after buying an additional 565,759 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.60. 2,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

