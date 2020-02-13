ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 238.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,572. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.