ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 238.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.
In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
