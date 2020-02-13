ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.22. The company had a trading volume of 724,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,138. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $242.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

