ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 586 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $116,421,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 736.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after acquiring an additional 221,774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,179,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 579.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 113,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,985. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,269. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.