ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes $352,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.31. 1,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,795. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

