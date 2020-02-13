IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.82. 1,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $198.74 and a 52 week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

