Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Feb 13th, 2020

Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Idp Education’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

ASX IEL traded up A$1.40 ($0.99) on Thursday, reaching A$22.82 ($16.18). The company had a trading volume of 2,432,332 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$18.40 and its 200-day moving average is A$17.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Idp Education has a 52 week low of A$13.99 ($9.92) and a 52 week high of A$20.69 ($14.67).

About Idp Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

