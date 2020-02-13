IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.
In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,806,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.