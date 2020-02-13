II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.