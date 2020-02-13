Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $161.50. 14,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $160.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.41. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.