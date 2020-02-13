Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $161.50. 14,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $160.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.41. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

