Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 30,250 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. TJX Companies makes up 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.06. 1,172,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

