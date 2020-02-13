Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.12 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $252,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 197,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $117.64. 466,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

