Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Welltower accounts for about 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,155,000 after acquiring an additional 278,414 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,866,000 after acquiring an additional 221,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,716,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.68. 814,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.