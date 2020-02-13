Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Essex Property Trust makes up about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.37. 7,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.58 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,095 shares of company stock worth $4,391,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.