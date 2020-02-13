Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $5,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,292. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

