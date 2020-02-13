Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Baxter International by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,770,000 after purchasing an additional 534,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,322,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.
In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
