Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Baxter International by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,770,000 after purchasing an additional 534,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,322,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.50. 933,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.