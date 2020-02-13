Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 22,966 American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 584.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 58.4% during the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 72,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

NYSE AIG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 6,285,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,007. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

