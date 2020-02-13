IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 77,715 Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Aircastle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aircastle in the second quarter valued at about $5,737,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Aircastle by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 715,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:AYR opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Aircastle Limited has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

