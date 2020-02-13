Indivior (LON:INDV) Trading 2% Higher

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 45.88 ($0.60), 2,247,258 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,440,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDV shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Indivior from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.36.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

