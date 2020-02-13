Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $289.08

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.08 and traded as low as $289.00. Indus Gas shares last traded at $289.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 278.94. The company has a market cap of $528.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Indus Gas Company Profile (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and development in Rajasthan, India in Block RJ-ON/6. The Company owns a participating interest in the Block (excluding SGL gas field). The Participative Interest of the Company is held through its subsidiaries, iServices Investment Limited and Newbury Oil Company Limited.

