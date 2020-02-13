Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

IFNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of IFNNY traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 55,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,758. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $24.90.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

