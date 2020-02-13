Insider Buying: Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Acquires £100,483.10 in Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82).

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,485 ($19.53) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,411 ($18.56) and a one year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,749.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,068.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,411.36 ($31.72).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

