Insider Buying: Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Buys 1,459 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £1,590.31 ($2,091.96).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 18,305 shares of Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £19,952.45 ($26,246.32).

Shares of Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock traded up GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 109.16 ($1.44). 57,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,600. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.