Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Acquires $548,160.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $548,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,315,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,050,199.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UFI opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $422.66 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

