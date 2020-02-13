Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Sells $434,931.39 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $434,931.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,992.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMPH opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $932.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

