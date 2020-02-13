Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $1,590,210.90 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 33,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $1,590,210.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:APO opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $22,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

