Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,761.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $440,176.59.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,550,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,442,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit