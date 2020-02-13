Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,761.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $440,176.59.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,550,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,442,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

