Insider Selling: Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells 7,145 Shares of Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.89. 2,115,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,893. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

