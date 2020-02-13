Insider Selling: International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 2,195,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,347. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.