Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 20,044 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $950,686.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SILK stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.18. 143,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,377. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

