Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells 4,631 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. 1,291,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,765. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

