Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%.

NSP stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.86. 26,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $144.92.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

