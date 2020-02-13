Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Insperity to $128.00 and set an accumulate rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.03. 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Insperity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.