Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.73-4.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.64. Insperity also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.73-$4.16 EPS.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,257. Insperity has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.79.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

