Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.73-4.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.64. Insperity also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.73-$4.16 EPS.
NYSE NSP traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,257. Insperity has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.79.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
