Insperity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,132% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,257. Insperity has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Insperity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

