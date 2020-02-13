Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Insteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a PE ratio of 218.92 and a beta of 1.66. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Sidoti cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Dividend History for Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit