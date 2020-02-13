Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Insteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a PE ratio of 218.92 and a beta of 1.66. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Sidoti cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

