Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,576,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,288 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $214,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,599,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,265,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

