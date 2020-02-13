Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.67

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 65000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 million and a P/E ratio of -14.47.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.91 million for the quarter.

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

