Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $289.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.69. 58,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.58 and its 200-day moving average is $270.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1-year low of $226.51 and a 1-year high of $299.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

