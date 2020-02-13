Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,015 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $38,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $297.84. 721,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.51 and a 52-week high of $300.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.58 and a 200-day moving average of $270.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.