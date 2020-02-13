Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

INTU stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.28. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.96. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

